3837 Beaumont Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Absolutely Adorable Home on a Greenbelt Lot Featuring 3 Bdrms, 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage + Bonus Room. Upon Entry is the Spacious Living Area with Vaulted Ceiling, Decorative Wood Beam, Gorgeous Wood Burning FP & Wood Flrs that lead into the Formal Dining Rm. Kitchen Displays SS Appliances, Fridge STAYS, Breakfast Bar, Plenty of Storage & Offers Large Flex Space that would make a Great 2nd Living or Game Rm. Spacious Master w'Oversized Walk In Shower & Custom Closet. Low Maintenance Backyard Provides Ample Space for Entertaining with Hot Tub, Covered Stone Patio, Artificial Grass & Access to Greenbelt. Plano West Schools! Easy Access to Major Highways, Employment, Shopping & Restaurants.