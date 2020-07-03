All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:31 PM

3817 Rolling Hills Drive

3817 Rolling Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3817 Rolling Hills Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
This wonderful spacious north Plano home is just off Hedgcoxe and Coit. Excellent schools, a short drive to Stonebriar Centre Mall, dining, entertainment, and numerous fortune 500 companies including, Toyota, Intuit, McAfee, Capital One, Children's Medical Center, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, JC Penny, Hewlett Packard, USAA, Federal Express, the new Dallas Cowboys facility, and more. Generous living spaces and family den adjacent a large kitchen, with granite counters, plus a big bonus media room upstairs. Tidy shaded back patio for comfortable outdoor entertainment. Durable laminate floors and tile downstairs, full sprinkler irrigation system and gas cooktop, dual zone HVAC. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 Rolling Hills Drive have any available units?
3817 Rolling Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3817 Rolling Hills Drive have?
Some of 3817 Rolling Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 Rolling Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3817 Rolling Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 Rolling Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3817 Rolling Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3817 Rolling Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3817 Rolling Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 3817 Rolling Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 Rolling Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 Rolling Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 3817 Rolling Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3817 Rolling Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 3817 Rolling Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 Rolling Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3817 Rolling Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.

