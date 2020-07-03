3817 Rolling Hills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

This wonderful spacious north Plano home is just off Hedgcoxe and Coit. Excellent schools, a short drive to Stonebriar Centre Mall, dining, entertainment, and numerous fortune 500 companies including, Toyota, Intuit, McAfee, Capital One, Children's Medical Center, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, JC Penny, Hewlett Packard, USAA, Federal Express, the new Dallas Cowboys facility, and more. Generous living spaces and family den adjacent a large kitchen, with granite counters, plus a big bonus media room upstairs. Tidy shaded back patio for comfortable outdoor entertainment. Durable laminate floors and tile downstairs, full sprinkler irrigation system and gas cooktop, dual zone HVAC. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.