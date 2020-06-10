3808 Hibbs Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage

Stunning 5 bedroom, 4 bath, 3 car garage + study home with a long list of updates ready for immediate move in. Remodeled kitchen features granite, Bosch appliances, 5 burner gas cooktop, large center island and breakfast area. 2 bedrooms down including the oversized master and 3 secondary bedrooms plus a game room up. The large study includes a wall of built ins and could also be a perfect playroom on the first floor. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Outdoor living area w 36 in DCS gas grill, cstm stonework, and 8ft fence. 3 car garage w stained floor & built-in cabinets. Use of community pool included with home.