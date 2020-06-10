All apartments in Plano
Last updated September 28 2019 at 2:56 AM

3808 Hibbs Street

3808 Hibbs Street · No Longer Available
Location

3808 Hibbs Street, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning 5 bedroom, 4 bath, 3 car garage + study home with a long list of updates ready for immediate move in. Remodeled kitchen features granite, Bosch appliances, 5 burner gas cooktop, large center island and breakfast area. 2 bedrooms down including the oversized master and 3 secondary bedrooms plus a game room up. The large study includes a wall of built ins and could also be a perfect playroom on the first floor. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Outdoor living area w 36 in DCS gas grill, cstm stonework, and 8ft fence. 3 car garage w stained floor & built-in cabinets. Use of community pool included with home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 Hibbs Street have any available units?
3808 Hibbs Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3808 Hibbs Street have?
Some of 3808 Hibbs Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3808 Hibbs Street currently offering any rent specials?
3808 Hibbs Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 Hibbs Street pet-friendly?
No, 3808 Hibbs Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3808 Hibbs Street offer parking?
Yes, 3808 Hibbs Street offers parking.
Does 3808 Hibbs Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3808 Hibbs Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 Hibbs Street have a pool?
Yes, 3808 Hibbs Street has a pool.
Does 3808 Hibbs Street have accessible units?
No, 3808 Hibbs Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 Hibbs Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3808 Hibbs Street has units with dishwashers.

