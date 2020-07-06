3733 Interlaken Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Custom West Plano home in River Bend! Open floorplan, GREAT flow for entertaining. Wood floors and tile throughout with brand new carpet going in secondary bedrooms (Apr 7). Two patios, two fireplaces, gated driveway, oversized garage, SS appliances (new fridge Apr 2), updated lighting, kitchen overlooks family room, great drive up, well maintained! Large, private landscaped yard backs to Cheyenne park which has a playground, walking trails, soccer fields and is steps from award winning Saigling Elementary! Great private courtyard patio off the kitchen is perfect for your morning coffee! $40 application per adult 18+. Pets on a case by case basis. No cats. Owner is Texas Licensed Broker