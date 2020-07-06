All apartments in Plano
3733 Interlaken Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:38 AM

3733 Interlaken Drive

3733 Interlacken Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3733 Interlacken Drive, Plano, TX 75075
River Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful Custom West Plano home in River Bend! Open floorplan, GREAT flow for entertaining. Wood floors and tile throughout with brand new carpet going in secondary bedrooms (Apr 7). Two patios, two fireplaces, gated driveway, oversized garage, SS appliances (new fridge Apr 2), updated lighting, kitchen overlooks family room, great drive up, well maintained! Large, private landscaped yard backs to Cheyenne park which has a playground, walking trails, soccer fields and is steps from award winning Saigling Elementary! Great private courtyard patio off the kitchen is perfect for your morning coffee! $40 application per adult 18+. Pets on a case by case basis. No cats. Owner is Texas Licensed Broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3733 Interlaken Drive have any available units?
3733 Interlaken Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3733 Interlaken Drive have?
Some of 3733 Interlaken Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3733 Interlaken Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3733 Interlaken Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3733 Interlaken Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3733 Interlaken Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3733 Interlaken Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3733 Interlaken Drive offers parking.
Does 3733 Interlaken Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3733 Interlaken Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3733 Interlaken Drive have a pool?
No, 3733 Interlaken Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3733 Interlaken Drive have accessible units?
No, 3733 Interlaken Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3733 Interlaken Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3733 Interlaken Drive has units with dishwashers.

