3724 Round Tree Way

Situated on a CORNER lot of a quiet Cul-De-Sac street, this Executive Plano home has it all! Kitchen remodeled with granite, backsplash, sink, range and dishwasher. Downstairs has plenty of room for entertaining including large dining room and 2 expansive living rooms with beautiful wood flooring. Secluded second bedroom downstairs with attached bath would make a great in-law suite or office. Carpet in master and downstairs bedroom replaced Oct 19. GIANT closet in master! Large patio, beautiful landscaping and heated pool-spa. On top of that, there's a huge side yard! Wonderful Plano schools! $40 application fee for each adult. Pets on case-by-case basis.