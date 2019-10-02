All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3724 Round Tree Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3724 Round Tree Way
Last updated November 24 2019 at 1:09 AM

3724 Round Tree Way

3724 Roundtree Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3724 Roundtree Way, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Situated on a CORNER lot of a quiet Cul-De-Sac street, this Executive Plano home has it all! Kitchen remodeled with granite, backsplash, sink, range and dishwasher. Downstairs has plenty of room for entertaining including large dining room and 2 expansive living rooms with beautiful wood flooring. Secluded second bedroom downstairs with attached bath would make a great in-law suite or office. Carpet in master and downstairs bedroom replaced Oct 19. GIANT closet in master! Large patio, beautiful landscaping and heated pool-spa. On top of that, there's a huge side yard! Wonderful Plano schools! $40 application fee for each adult. Pets on case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3724 Round Tree Way have any available units?
3724 Round Tree Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3724 Round Tree Way have?
Some of 3724 Round Tree Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3724 Round Tree Way currently offering any rent specials?
3724 Round Tree Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 Round Tree Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3724 Round Tree Way is pet friendly.
Does 3724 Round Tree Way offer parking?
Yes, 3724 Round Tree Way offers parking.
Does 3724 Round Tree Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3724 Round Tree Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 Round Tree Way have a pool?
Yes, 3724 Round Tree Way has a pool.
Does 3724 Round Tree Way have accessible units?
No, 3724 Round Tree Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 Round Tree Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3724 Round Tree Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District