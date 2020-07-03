3720 Campstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Awesome home in prestigious Biltmore Swim and Racquet Club Estates with a large yard with low maintenance native plants. Backyard has board on board stained fence with electric gate at alley for added security. This lovely home is very open and looks brand new. Updates include Pretty lam.floors in Family & Dining Rooms, paint inside & out, light fixtures, carpet, shower door, fixtures in Master Bath and patio doors to large deck. Gourmet kitchen with granite back splash and island top. Master bedroom has nice size sitting area and lovely master bath. 2 living areas and also 2 dining areas. Open living area up could be office or extra living area. Pergo floors up. Close to schools,shopping and restaurants.