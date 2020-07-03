All apartments in Plano
Location

3720 Campstone Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Awesome home in prestigious Biltmore Swim and Racquet Club Estates with a large yard with low maintenance native plants. Backyard has board on board stained fence with electric gate at alley for added security. This lovely home is very open and looks brand new. Updates include Pretty lam.floors in Family & Dining Rooms, paint inside & out, light fixtures, carpet, shower door, fixtures in Master Bath and patio doors to large deck. Gourmet kitchen with granite back splash and island top. Master bedroom has nice size sitting area and lovely master bath. 2 living areas and also 2 dining areas. Open living area up could be office or extra living area. Pergo floors up. Close to schools,shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 Campstone Drive have any available units?
3720 Campstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3720 Campstone Drive have?
Some of 3720 Campstone Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3720 Campstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Campstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Campstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3720 Campstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3720 Campstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3720 Campstone Drive offers parking.
Does 3720 Campstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3720 Campstone Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Campstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3720 Campstone Drive has a pool.
Does 3720 Campstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 3720 Campstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 Campstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3720 Campstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

