Beautifully maintained home in fantastic location with close proximity to Plano ISD schools and right across the street from Carpenter Park Recreation Center and park. Perfect family home with multiple living and dining areas and a spacious backyard. Open floor plan with tons of natural light. Wood Floors, extra multi-purpose game room upstairs and extra add-on sunroom! Come see today!