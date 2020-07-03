3613 Acorn Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Luxury & Grandeur, Newly built 2018 Grand Home, never leased before. A MUST SEE. Loaded with custom features & custom upgrades. 6 large bedrooms, 3 dining areas, 5 living areas. 2 bedrooms including the master bedroom is downstairs, 4 bedrooms up. 1.5 baths down, 3 full baths upstairs. Downstairs bedroom can op as large office. 3 Living areas upstair includes Media room, a lofted game room, and an additional loft. One upstairs bedroom could op as and office also. This home is filled with option spaces. Warming fireplace in master bedroom suite with separate His & Her vanities and separate tubs & shower and giant closet room. Incredible massive granite kitchen. Adjacent to Nature Park&Trails.