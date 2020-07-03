All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3613 Acorn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3613 Acorn Drive
Last updated December 24 2019 at 1:25 PM

3613 Acorn Drive

3613 Acorn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3613 Acorn Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Luxury & Grandeur, Newly built 2018 Grand Home, never leased before. A MUST SEE. Loaded with custom features & custom upgrades. 6 large bedrooms, 3 dining areas, 5 living areas. 2 bedrooms including the master bedroom is downstairs, 4 bedrooms up. 1.5 baths down, 3 full baths upstairs. Downstairs bedroom can op as large office. 3 Living areas upstair includes Media room, a lofted game room, and an additional loft. One upstairs bedroom could op as and office also. This home is filled with option spaces. Warming fireplace in master bedroom suite with separate His & Her vanities and separate tubs & shower and giant closet room. Incredible massive granite kitchen. Adjacent to Nature Park&Trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 Acorn Drive have any available units?
3613 Acorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 Acorn Drive have?
Some of 3613 Acorn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 Acorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3613 Acorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 Acorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3613 Acorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3613 Acorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3613 Acorn Drive offers parking.
Does 3613 Acorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3613 Acorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 Acorn Drive have a pool?
No, 3613 Acorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3613 Acorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 3613 Acorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 Acorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3613 Acorn Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District