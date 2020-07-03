3600 Dripping Springs Drive

Amenities
Beautiful home and nice floor plan with high ceiling. 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath, family, living and big game rooms, formal dinning and breakfast, 3-car garage. Many upgrades include granite counter tops, hardwood & tile floor, new carpet and new build-in microwave, new hood, new painting in many places. Full sprinkler&gutters. Walking distance to Skaggs Elementary & Rice Middle schools. Community pools. Minutes away from Russell Creek Park with pond, jogging trails, playground, pavilion, sport fields.