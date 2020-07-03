3600 Dripping Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Beautiful home and nice floor plan with high ceiling. 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath, family, living and big game rooms, formal dinning and breakfast, 3-car garage. Many upgrades include granite counter tops, hardwood & tile floor, new carpet and new build-in microwave, new hood, new painting in many places. Full sprinkler&gutters. Walking distance to Skaggs Elementary & Rice Middle schools. Community pools. Minutes away from Russell Creek Park with pond, jogging trails, playground, pavilion, sport fields.