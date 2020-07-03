All apartments in Plano
Location

3600 Dripping Springs Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful home and nice floor plan with high ceiling. 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath, family, living and big game rooms, formal dinning and breakfast, 3-car garage. Many upgrades include granite counter tops, hardwood & tile floor, new carpet and new build-in microwave, new hood, new painting in many places. Full sprinkler&gutters. Walking distance to Skaggs Elementary & Rice Middle schools. Community pools. Minutes away from Russell Creek Park with pond, jogging trails, playground, pavilion, sport fields.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 Dripping Springs Drive have any available units?
3600 Dripping Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3600 Dripping Springs Drive have?
Some of 3600 Dripping Springs Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 Dripping Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Dripping Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 Dripping Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3600 Dripping Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3600 Dripping Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3600 Dripping Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 3600 Dripping Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 Dripping Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 Dripping Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3600 Dripping Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 3600 Dripping Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 3600 Dripping Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 Dripping Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3600 Dripping Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

