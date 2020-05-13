3555 Wilshire Way

Amenities
Tired of looking for a new apartment?
Look no further! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I'm totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!
----------------------------------------------------
Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I've taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Full Size Washer and Dryer
Hand-Scraped Hardwood Floors
Spacious Studies with Glass Doors
Side-By-Side Refrigerator
Electric Range
Elegant Built-In Wine Rack
Custom Wood Shelving
Ceiling Fans with Lighting in Living Room
Extra Storage
Soaking Tub and Walk-In Shower
Granite or Quartz Countertops
Expansive 10' Ceilings
Stainless Steel, Energy Star Appliances
Microwave, Tall Tub Dishwasher
2" Stylized Wood Blinds
Extravagant Walk-In Closets
Ceiling Fans with Lighting in Bedrooms and Living Room
Pre-Wired Intrusion Alarm
Private Balcony
Ceramic Tile Surrounding Tub and Shower
Integrated display niche
Convenient pass-through laundry feature
Water efficient plumbing features
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Outdoor Lounge with Inviting Seating Areas and TVs
Resort-style Swimming Pool
Fully-Equipped Wellness Center
Spin Bikes, Free Weights and Individual Strength Training Machines
Wi-Fi Café, Serving Bar and TV Gallery
Expansive Tanning Areas
Grilling Areas with Premium Outdoor Cooking Equipment
Convenient Pet Park
Highly-Specialized Technogym Cardio Machines
Entertainment Lounge
Business Center with PCs & Macs
Multi-Level Parking Garage
