3555 Wilshire Way

Tired of looking for a new apartment?



Look no further! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I'm totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!



Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I've taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!



Apartment Amenities



Full Size Washer and Dryer



Hand-Scraped Hardwood Floors



Spacious Studies with Glass Doors



Side-By-Side Refrigerator



Electric Range



Elegant Built-In Wine Rack



Custom Wood Shelving



Ceiling Fans with Lighting in Living Room



Extra Storage



Soaking Tub and Walk-In Shower



Granite or Quartz Countertops



Expansive 10' Ceilings



Stainless Steel, Energy Star Appliances



Microwave, Tall Tub Dishwasher



2" Stylized Wood Blinds

Extravagant Walk-In Closets



Ceiling Fans with Lighting in Bedrooms and Living Room



Pre-Wired Intrusion Alarm



Private Balcony



Ceramic Tile Surrounding Tub and Shower



Integrated display niche



Convenient pass-through laundry feature



Water efficient plumbing features



Community Amenities



Outdoor Lounge with Inviting Seating Areas and TVs



Resort-style Swimming Pool



Fully-Equipped Wellness Center



Spin Bikes, Free Weights and Individual Strength Training Machines



Wi-Fi Café, Serving Bar and TV Gallery



Expansive Tanning Areas



Grilling Areas with Premium Outdoor Cooking Equipment



Convenient Pet Park



Highly-Specialized Technogym Cardio Machines



Entertainment Lounge



Business Center with PCs & Macs



Multi-Level Parking Garage



