Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

3555 Wilshire Way

3555 Wilshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3555 Wilshire Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Tired of looking for a new apartment?

  Look no further! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I'm totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!

----------------------------------------------------

 

Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened.  The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I've taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Full Size Washer and Dryer

Hand-Scraped Hardwood Floors

Spacious Studies with Glass Doors 

Side-By-Side Refrigerator 

Electric Range

Elegant Built-In Wine Rack 

Custom Wood Shelving 

Ceiling Fans with Lighting in Living Room

Extra Storage 

Soaking Tub and Walk-In Shower 

Granite or Quartz Countertops

Expansive 10' Ceilings

Stainless Steel, Energy Star Appliances

Microwave, Tall Tub Dishwasher

2" Stylized Wood Blinds
Extravagant Walk-In Closets

Ceiling Fans with Lighting in Bedrooms and Living Room

Pre-Wired Intrusion Alarm

Private Balcony

Ceramic Tile Surrounding Tub and Shower

Full size washer and dryer connections 

Private balcony

Integrated display niche 

Convenient pass-through laundry feature 

Oversized soaking tub and walk-in-shower 

Water efficient plumbing features

Walk-in closets with custom wood shelving

Ceiling fans with lighting in bedrooms and living room

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Outdoor Lounge with Inviting Seating Areas and TVs

Resort-style Swimming Pool

Fully-Equipped Wellness Center

Spin Bikes, Free Weights and Individual Strength Training Machines

Wi-Fi Café, Serving Bar and TV Gallery

Expansive Tanning Areas

Grilling Areas with Premium Outdoor Cooking Equipment

Convenient Pet Park

Highly-Specialized Technogym Cardio Machines

Entertainment Lounge

Business Center with PCs & Macs

Multi-Level Parking Garage

Resort-style swimming pool with expansive tanning areas

Entertainment lounge

Free weights, individual strength training machines

 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3555 Wilshire Way have any available units?
3555 Wilshire Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3555 Wilshire Way have?
Some of 3555 Wilshire Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3555 Wilshire Way currently offering any rent specials?
3555 Wilshire Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3555 Wilshire Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3555 Wilshire Way is pet friendly.
Does 3555 Wilshire Way offer parking?
Yes, 3555 Wilshire Way offers parking.
Does 3555 Wilshire Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3555 Wilshire Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3555 Wilshire Way have a pool?
Yes, 3555 Wilshire Way has a pool.
Does 3555 Wilshire Way have accessible units?
Yes, 3555 Wilshire Way has accessible units.
Does 3555 Wilshire Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3555 Wilshire Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
