3540 San Patricio Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Open living design with large kitchen and lots of cabinet space. Formal dining room and breakfast nook, each floor has its own living area. High ceilings with recessed lighting and ceiling fans throughout. Large master bedroom with master bath that features dual sinks, garden tub and walk in closet. Private drive leads to the off street attached garage. Fenced backyard with mature shade trees and concrete patio. House sits on a corner lot across the street from Russell Creek Park. Two minutes from Wyatt Elementary, Fowler Middle School, and the Plano Family YMCA. Great location close to shopping, restaurants, and SH-121 (Sam Rayburn Tollway)