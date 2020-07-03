All apartments in Plano
3540 San Patricio Drive
3540 San Patricio Drive

Location

3540 San Patricio Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open living design with large kitchen and lots of cabinet space. Formal dining room and breakfast nook, each floor has its own living area. High ceilings with recessed lighting and ceiling fans throughout. Large master bedroom with master bath that features dual sinks, garden tub and walk in closet. Private drive leads to the off street attached garage. Fenced backyard with mature shade trees and concrete patio. House sits on a corner lot across the street from Russell Creek Park. Two minutes from Wyatt Elementary, Fowler Middle School, and the Plano Family YMCA. Great location close to shopping, restaurants, and SH-121 (Sam Rayburn Tollway)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3540 San Patricio Drive have any available units?
3540 San Patricio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3540 San Patricio Drive have?
Some of 3540 San Patricio Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3540 San Patricio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3540 San Patricio Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 San Patricio Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3540 San Patricio Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3540 San Patricio Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3540 San Patricio Drive offers parking.
Does 3540 San Patricio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3540 San Patricio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 San Patricio Drive have a pool?
No, 3540 San Patricio Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3540 San Patricio Drive have accessible units?
No, 3540 San Patricio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 San Patricio Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3540 San Patricio Drive has units with dishwashers.

