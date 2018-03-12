All apartments in Plano
3528 Thorp Springs Drive
3528 Thorp Springs Drive

Location

3528 Thorp Springs Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
This beautiful north facing two-story home is in one of the best school zones in Plano. Walking distance to Skaggs Elementary and Rice Middle schools, community pool, park and trails. There are 4 bedrooms,3.5 bath, master bedroom down, 3 bedrooms and a big game room upstairs. this home is boasts fresh paint with neutral color. The kitchen has new SS appliances, gorgeous spacious granite countertops and ample cabinet. The master bathroom is newly upgraded. Roof and fence are replaced in 2014.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3528 Thorp Springs Drive have any available units?
3528 Thorp Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3528 Thorp Springs Drive have?
Some of 3528 Thorp Springs Drive's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3528 Thorp Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3528 Thorp Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3528 Thorp Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3528 Thorp Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3528 Thorp Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3528 Thorp Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 3528 Thorp Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3528 Thorp Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3528 Thorp Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3528 Thorp Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 3528 Thorp Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 3528 Thorp Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3528 Thorp Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3528 Thorp Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

