3528 Thorp Springs Drive

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated pool fireplace game room

This beautiful north facing two-story home is in one of the best school zones in Plano. Walking distance to Skaggs Elementary and Rice Middle schools, community pool, park and trails. There are 4 bedrooms,3.5 bath, master bedroom down, 3 bedrooms and a big game room upstairs. this home is boasts fresh paint with neutral color. The kitchen has new SS appliances, gorgeous spacious granite countertops and ample cabinet. The master bathroom is newly upgraded. Roof and fence are replaced in 2014.