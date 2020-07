Amenities

Pristine, impeccable condition with vaulted ceilings. Wonderful Plano location with easy access to 121 and Dallas Pkwy. Award winning Frisco schools with in walking distance. Located just across from the park. Master down, secondary bedrooms, library slash office and game room up. Energy efficient with low utility bills. HOA fee and front yard maintenance paid by landlord. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER INCL.