Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3513 Omar Lane
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:41 PM

3513 Omar Lane

3513 Omar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3513 Omar Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Dramatic Executive home in upscale neighborhood within 10 minutes of Legacy West. Updated to Max! Excellent Plano schools. Sprawling family room with lofted ceiling overlooks sparkling pool. 2nd living area has see-thru fireplace. Home features downstairs master, 3 bedrooms up and 3.5 baths. Carpet, tile, granite, hardware, sink, faucets, mirrors, and blinds all installed May 2018. Good credit required, case by case. Looking for 650 or better, but will take reasons into consideration for lower. No cats; please provide info about dogs before showing. $50 application fee per adult 18+. We write lease. No voucher applicants. Owner is licensed in Texas; listed by daughter to owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 Omar Lane have any available units?
3513 Omar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3513 Omar Lane have?
Some of 3513 Omar Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 Omar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3513 Omar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 Omar Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3513 Omar Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3513 Omar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3513 Omar Lane offers parking.
Does 3513 Omar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 Omar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 Omar Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3513 Omar Lane has a pool.
Does 3513 Omar Lane have accessible units?
No, 3513 Omar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 Omar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3513 Omar Lane has units with dishwashers.

