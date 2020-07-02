3513 Omar Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Dramatic Executive home in upscale neighborhood within 10 minutes of Legacy West. Updated to Max! Excellent Plano schools. Sprawling family room with lofted ceiling overlooks sparkling pool. 2nd living area has see-thru fireplace. Home features downstairs master, 3 bedrooms up and 3.5 baths. Carpet, tile, granite, hardware, sink, faucets, mirrors, and blinds all installed May 2018. Good credit required, case by case. Looking for 650 or better, but will take reasons into consideration for lower. No cats; please provide info about dogs before showing. $50 application fee per adult 18+. We write lease. No voucher applicants. Owner is licensed in Texas; listed by daughter to owner.