3512 Bahama Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

EXCELLENT HOME IN PLANO IN GREAT COMMUNITY FEATURES POOL, NEARBY PARK, TRAILS. OPEN AND INVITING FLOORPLAN BOASTS FORMAL DINING, LIBRARY OR STUDY UPSTAIRS, NICE SIZE FAMILY ROOM, GAMEROOM AND MEDIA ROOM. 3 GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, WITH MASTER DOWN. LARGE BREAKFAST AREA THAT OVERLOOKS BACKYARD. KITCHEN WITH ABUNDANT CABINET SPACE, GRANITE COUNTERS. EXCELLENT SIZE YARD WITH COVERED PATIO. WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR. RECENT PAINT UPDATES. GREAT RENTAL WITH A GREAT PRICE!! CLOSE TO 75. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. VERSATILE FLOORPLAN WITH ALL OF THE UPDATES, AMENITIES!