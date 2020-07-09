All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3508 Calaveras Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3508 Calaveras Way
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:51 PM

3508 Calaveras Way

3508 Calaveras Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3508 Calaveras Way, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
hot tub
Tucked in secret East Plano custom subdivision, lovingly updated in today’s gray paints with extensive wood floors, white cabinets and high end quartz counters. Bright windows highlight built-in storage by day, chic lighting illuminates by night. Supersized master suite offers walk-in closet, spa-style bath and seating space overlooking tranquil yard. Secondary wing with 3 bedrooms & bath. Covered and semi-covered patios to entertain while watching kids play. Close to Oak Point Park & Nature Preserve! Dogs ok but case-to-case, no cats, no smokers. TAR applicationi, $50 fee per adult. Provide DLs and current paystubs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 Calaveras Way have any available units?
3508 Calaveras Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3508 Calaveras Way have?
Some of 3508 Calaveras Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3508 Calaveras Way currently offering any rent specials?
3508 Calaveras Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 Calaveras Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3508 Calaveras Way is pet friendly.
Does 3508 Calaveras Way offer parking?
No, 3508 Calaveras Way does not offer parking.
Does 3508 Calaveras Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3508 Calaveras Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 Calaveras Way have a pool?
No, 3508 Calaveras Way does not have a pool.
Does 3508 Calaveras Way have accessible units?
No, 3508 Calaveras Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 Calaveras Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3508 Calaveras Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
The Grand at Legacy West
6080 Water Street
Plano, TX 75024
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District