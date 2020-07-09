3508 Calaveras Way

Amenities

Tucked in secret East Plano custom subdivision, lovingly updated in today’s gray paints with extensive wood floors, white cabinets and high end quartz counters. Bright windows highlight built-in storage by day, chic lighting illuminates by night. Supersized master suite offers walk-in closet, spa-style bath and seating space overlooking tranquil yard. Secondary wing with 3 bedrooms & bath. Covered and semi-covered patios to entertain while watching kids play. Close to Oak Point Park & Nature Preserve! Dogs ok but case-to-case, no cats, no smokers. TAR applicationi, $50 fee per adult. Provide DLs and current paystubs