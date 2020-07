3504 Bahama Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage guest suite media room

BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS 5 BED, 4 BATH HOME OPENS INTO SPACIOUS FOYER, FORMAL DINING & FAMILY ROOM OVERLOOKED BY GORGEOUS CURVED STAIRS w IRON BALUSTERS! OPEN KITCHEN HAS GREAT ISLAND, GAS STOVE & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES w WALK IN PANTRY. DOWNSTAIRS MASTER HAS A LOVELY JETTED TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER & VANITIES FOR GREAT MORNING ROUTINE! FLEXIBLE GUEST SUITE w FULL BATH OR OFFICE STUDY IS RIGHT OFF THE FRONT ENTRY. UPSTAIRS GAME ROOM HAS A LAUNDRY CHUTE & 2 GREAT SIZED ROOMS OFF ONE HALL & ACROSS THE CATWALK BRIDGE IS THE 5TH BED & MEDIA ROOM. MEDIA ROOM EQUIPMENT INCLUDED FOR YOUR ENTERTAINMENT! SPACIOUS BACKYARD w CHARMING TREES AND COVERED PATIO! 3 CAR GARAGE! GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD w PARKS & SCHOOLS! CALL IT HOME!