3500 Melanie Lane
Last updated April 3 2019 at 12:38 AM

3500 Melanie Lane

3500 Melanie Lane
Location

3500 Melanie Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
The wonderful single story house with joy of pool without the hassle of yard and pool maintenance (covered by the landlord). Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with an open living area that overlooks the backyard pool. Gorgeous wood floors in living ad family room with fireplace for informal gatherings. The appliance (refrigerator, washer and dryer) stays with the house. Move in ready. Located in the Nationally acclaimed PISD.[Tenant to verify the school and other info listed to the best knowledge of the landlord and the agent, but can not guarantee the accuracy.]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 Melanie Lane have any available units?
3500 Melanie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 Melanie Lane have?
Some of 3500 Melanie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 Melanie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Melanie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Melanie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3500 Melanie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3500 Melanie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3500 Melanie Lane offers parking.
Does 3500 Melanie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3500 Melanie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Melanie Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3500 Melanie Lane has a pool.
Does 3500 Melanie Lane have accessible units?
No, 3500 Melanie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Melanie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3500 Melanie Lane has units with dishwashers.

