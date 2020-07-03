3500 Melanie Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

The wonderful single story house with joy of pool without the hassle of yard and pool maintenance (covered by the landlord). Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with an open living area that overlooks the backyard pool. Gorgeous wood floors in living ad family room with fireplace for informal gatherings. The appliance (refrigerator, washer and dryer) stays with the house. Move in ready. Located in the Nationally acclaimed PISD.[Tenant to verify the school and other info listed to the best knowledge of the landlord and the agent, but can not guarantee the accuracy.]