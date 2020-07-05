All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3429 Newkirk Drive

3429 Newkirk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3429 Newkirk Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Silverwood

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,897 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Open living room with brick fireplace and natural lighting! Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Dining area with built in shelves. Spacious bedrooms throughout the home. Master suite with walk in closet! Backyard with mature trees, perfect for pets. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Special! If you bring a deposit by 1.21.2019 you will get 30 days of free rent!! Also, we will waive the admin fee if you apply the same day that you view the home!**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3429 Newkirk Drive have any available units?
3429 Newkirk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3429 Newkirk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3429 Newkirk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3429 Newkirk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3429 Newkirk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3429 Newkirk Drive offer parking?
No, 3429 Newkirk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3429 Newkirk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3429 Newkirk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3429 Newkirk Drive have a pool?
No, 3429 Newkirk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3429 Newkirk Drive have accessible units?
No, 3429 Newkirk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3429 Newkirk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3429 Newkirk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3429 Newkirk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3429 Newkirk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

