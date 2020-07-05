3429 Newkirk Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,897 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Open living room with brick fireplace and natural lighting! Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Dining area with built in shelves. Spacious bedrooms throughout the home. Master suite with walk in closet! Backyard with mature trees, perfect for pets. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.