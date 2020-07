Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This cozy updated home has just what you have been looking for. Stainless appliances including refrigerator, are here for you. Wood and hard surface floors throughout, no carpet anywhere. Spacious living area, decorative lighting , in the heart of North Central Plano near the newly update Carpenter Recreation Facility. Just a short trip to Legacy Village, JC Penny, Frito Lay, Liberty Mutual Insurance, and Toyota HQ. A great location in a good school district.