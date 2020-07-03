All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3417 Timber Brook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3417 Timber Brook Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

3417 Timber Brook Drive

3417 Timber Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3417 Timber Brook Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Timberbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Rarely found beautiful 3b-2b house with big lot 0.26 acres in the highly sought after Timber Brook community! Gorgeous one story home with brand new bamboo floors leading from the front door to the breakfast & living rooms. Kitchen features light colored cabinetry with center island, walk-in pantry & skylight that fills the space with natural light. This split bedroom floorplan includes a large master suite with spa-like bath & oversized walk-in closet. On the opposite side, a full bath is shared by two additional bedrooms with one overlooking the freshly landscaped front yard. Truly amongst the best features of this home are the large back yard & long driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 Timber Brook Drive have any available units?
3417 Timber Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3417 Timber Brook Drive have?
Some of 3417 Timber Brook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3417 Timber Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3417 Timber Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 Timber Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3417 Timber Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3417 Timber Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3417 Timber Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 3417 Timber Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3417 Timber Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 Timber Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 3417 Timber Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3417 Timber Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3417 Timber Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 Timber Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3417 Timber Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District