3417 Timber Brook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking hot tub

Rarely found beautiful 3b-2b house with big lot 0.26 acres in the highly sought after Timber Brook community! Gorgeous one story home with brand new bamboo floors leading from the front door to the breakfast & living rooms. Kitchen features light colored cabinetry with center island, walk-in pantry & skylight that fills the space with natural light. This split bedroom floorplan includes a large master suite with spa-like bath & oversized walk-in closet. On the opposite side, a full bath is shared by two additional bedrooms with one overlooking the freshly landscaped front yard. Truly amongst the best features of this home are the large back yard & long driveway.