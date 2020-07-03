3408 Horseshoe Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Ready to move-in, well maintained 3bdrm, 2.5 baths, 2LA with all around wood and tile floors. Fully renovated kitchen: modern appliances, granite and natural stone. Large living area opens to a 20,000 gallons heated pool&spa in private backyard, surrounded by natural stone flower beds in a very private setting. The den,family room communicates with a fully enclosed, AC sunroom has natural stone floors and double extra large sliding windows. Spacious master bedroom,leads into a bathroom with marble floors featuring his and hers vanities and spacious closets. Large skylights, gas electric W & D connections, high efficiency gas water heater, Low-E energy-efficient vinyl windows. Exemplary PISD elementary and PESH.