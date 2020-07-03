All apartments in Plano
3408 Horseshoe Drive
3408 Horseshoe Drive

3408 Horseshoe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3408 Horseshoe Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Ready to move-in, well maintained 3bdrm, 2.5 baths, 2LA with all around wood and tile floors. Fully renovated kitchen: modern appliances, granite and natural stone. Large living area opens to a 20,000 gallons heated pool&spa in private backyard, surrounded by natural stone flower beds in a very private setting. The den,family room communicates with a fully enclosed, AC sunroom has natural stone floors and double extra large sliding windows. Spacious master bedroom,leads into a bathroom with marble floors featuring his and hers vanities and spacious closets. Large skylights, gas electric W & D connections, high efficiency gas water heater, Low-E energy-efficient vinyl windows. Exemplary PISD elementary and PESH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 Horseshoe Drive have any available units?
3408 Horseshoe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3408 Horseshoe Drive have?
Some of 3408 Horseshoe Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 Horseshoe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Horseshoe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Horseshoe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3408 Horseshoe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3408 Horseshoe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3408 Horseshoe Drive offers parking.
Does 3408 Horseshoe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 Horseshoe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Horseshoe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3408 Horseshoe Drive has a pool.
Does 3408 Horseshoe Drive have accessible units?
No, 3408 Horseshoe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Horseshoe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3408 Horseshoe Drive has units with dishwashers.

