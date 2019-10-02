3405 Westway Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

Outstanding Executive Home in sought after W Plano near Dallas N Tollway! Well maintained & immaculate. Hand-scraped HW floors, Travertine, updated Granite CTs, Back-splash, under-mount ss sink & faucets, dec colors & textures, crown molding, arched entries, custom window treatments, SS appliances, refrig & island. Master & 2nd bedroom down. Gameroom up. Master has granite CTs, jetted tub, over-sized shower, his & hers vanities, walk-in closet. Tons of storage, huge walk-in attic. Flagstone patio & lots of shade trees! All room measurements and school information to be verified by buyers.