Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Price improvement! Corner lot home with updated kitchen granite countertops, new carpet, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and french doors that lead out to covered patio. Large backyard perfect for kids or your next gathering. Pet will be considered by landlord on case by case basis. No aggressive breeds.