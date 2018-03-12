337 Metropolitan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Extremely well maintained town home in Chase Oaks Village! Fully updated! Great floor plan with open concept and lots of extra upgrades! Nice floors in main living area and stairs, updated lighting, custom plantation shutters on all windows! Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, custom lighting and large bar area! Custom concrete back patio that provides lots of room for entertaining and outdoor living! Epoxy coating on garage floor! Upstairs features large master bedroom with large master bath that has dual sinks and large vanity! 2nd bedroom and additional bathroom upstairs! Quiet community! Pool, basketball court, dog park and lots of green space!