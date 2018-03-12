All apartments in Plano
337 Metropolitan Drive
Last updated July 29 2019

337 Metropolitan Drive

337 Metropolitan Dr
Location

337 Metropolitan Dr, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Extremely well maintained town home in Chase Oaks Village! Fully updated! Great floor plan with open concept and lots of extra upgrades! Nice floors in main living area and stairs, updated lighting, custom plantation shutters on all windows! Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, custom lighting and large bar area! Custom concrete back patio that provides lots of room for entertaining and outdoor living! Epoxy coating on garage floor! Upstairs features large master bedroom with large master bath that has dual sinks and large vanity! 2nd bedroom and additional bathroom upstairs! Quiet community! Pool, basketball court, dog park and lots of green space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 Metropolitan Drive have any available units?
337 Metropolitan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 337 Metropolitan Drive have?
Some of 337 Metropolitan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 Metropolitan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
337 Metropolitan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 Metropolitan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 337 Metropolitan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 337 Metropolitan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 337 Metropolitan Drive offers parking.
Does 337 Metropolitan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 Metropolitan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 Metropolitan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 337 Metropolitan Drive has a pool.
Does 337 Metropolitan Drive have accessible units?
No, 337 Metropolitan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 337 Metropolitan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 Metropolitan Drive has units with dishwashers.

