Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3321 P Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3321 P Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3321 P Avenue
3321 P Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3321 P Avenue, Plano, TX 75074
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Kitchen has granite, SS apps, gas cooktop. Large fenced backyard. 1 story. 4 bedrooms and 2 bath. Move in March 1st
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3321 P Avenue have any available units?
3321 P Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3321 P Avenue have?
Some of 3321 P Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3321 P Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3321 P Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3321 P Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3321 P Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3321 P Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3321 P Avenue offers parking.
Does 3321 P Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3321 P Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3321 P Avenue have a pool?
No, 3321 P Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3321 P Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3321 P Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3321 P Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3321 P Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District