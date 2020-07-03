All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
3310 San Mateo Drive
3310 San Mateo Drive

3310 San Mateo Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3310 San Mateo Dr, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom duplex has an open floor plan with lots of closet space. Small fenced yard with 2 car garage. open kitchen with eat in breakfast area. Large family room with paneled walls and wood burning fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 San Mateo Drive have any available units?
3310 San Mateo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3310 San Mateo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3310 San Mateo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 San Mateo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3310 San Mateo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3310 San Mateo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3310 San Mateo Drive offers parking.
Does 3310 San Mateo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 San Mateo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 San Mateo Drive have a pool?
No, 3310 San Mateo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3310 San Mateo Drive have accessible units?
No, 3310 San Mateo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 San Mateo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3310 San Mateo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3310 San Mateo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3310 San Mateo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

