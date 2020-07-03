3 bedroom duplex has an open floor plan with lots of closet space. Small fenced yard with 2 car garage. open kitchen with eat in breakfast area. Large family room with paneled walls and wood burning fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3310 San Mateo Drive have any available units?
3310 San Mateo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3310 San Mateo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3310 San Mateo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.