Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace media room extra storage

Phenomenal central Plano location! Well maintained home available for immediate move in. Large half duplex with extra large living room and rare outdoor living plus a media room. Features updated kitchen, built in cabinets, extra storage, shutters, skylights and two car garage. Fridge included! Lots of space for your money! Grab it before school starts.