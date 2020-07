Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful luxurious 3 bedrooms town home.Hard wood floor, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance including refrigerator. Jetted bath and 42 inch cabinets. 2 car garage! Large size fence back yard. Community swimming pool, HOA will take care of the yard (Owner will pay HOA fee). Clean and ready to move in!

Excludes: Tenants can use the refrigerator for free, but landlord will not repair or replace the refrigerator in the future.