If you see this home listed at a lower price than what is posted on our website (www.openhousepm.com), it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3240 Nova Trail have any available units?
3240 Nova Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3240 Nova Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3240 Nova Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 Nova Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3240 Nova Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3240 Nova Trail offer parking?
No, 3240 Nova Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3240 Nova Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3240 Nova Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 Nova Trail have a pool?
No, 3240 Nova Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3240 Nova Trail have accessible units?
No, 3240 Nova Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 Nova Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3240 Nova Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3240 Nova Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3240 Nova Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
