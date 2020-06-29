All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3240 Nova Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3240 Nova Trail
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:53 PM

3240 Nova Trail

3240 Nova Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3240 Nova Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
If you see this home listed at a lower price than what is posted on our website (www.openhousepm.com), it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 Nova Trail have any available units?
3240 Nova Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3240 Nova Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3240 Nova Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 Nova Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3240 Nova Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3240 Nova Trail offer parking?
No, 3240 Nova Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3240 Nova Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3240 Nova Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 Nova Trail have a pool?
No, 3240 Nova Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3240 Nova Trail have accessible units?
No, 3240 Nova Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 Nova Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3240 Nova Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3240 Nova Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3240 Nova Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District