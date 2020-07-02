All apartments in Plano
3217 Judge Holland Ln.

3217 Judge Holland Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3217 Judge Holland Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
Beautifu 2 bedroom 2 & half bath townhome with spacious living room & spacious loft upstairs, tons of closet and linen space, walk-in closet, Huge under-stairway closet storage, Patio w gate opening directly to greenbelt. Greenbelt is visible directly from windows of living room, breakfast nook, loft and bedroom. Spacious living areas. Kitchen with modern appliances has plenty of cabinets. Full Size Washer-Dryer, Refrigerator, 2 car garage, Lovely, quiet neighborhood. Cool off and unwind at our resort-style community pool. Quick access to highways, & shopping. Frisco ISD

To view call Das @ 214-450-5697

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 Judge Holland Ln. have any available units?
3217 Judge Holland Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3217 Judge Holland Ln. have?
Some of 3217 Judge Holland Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 Judge Holland Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
3217 Judge Holland Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 Judge Holland Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 3217 Judge Holland Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3217 Judge Holland Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 3217 Judge Holland Ln. offers parking.
Does 3217 Judge Holland Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3217 Judge Holland Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 Judge Holland Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 3217 Judge Holland Ln. has a pool.
Does 3217 Judge Holland Ln. have accessible units?
No, 3217 Judge Holland Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 Judge Holland Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3217 Judge Holland Ln. has units with dishwashers.

