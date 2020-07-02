3217 Judge Holland Ln.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage

Beautifu 2 bedroom 2 & half bath townhome with spacious living room & spacious loft upstairs, tons of closet and linen space, walk-in closet, Huge under-stairway closet storage, Patio w gate opening directly to greenbelt. Greenbelt is visible directly from windows of living room, breakfast nook, loft and bedroom. Spacious living areas. Kitchen with modern appliances has plenty of cabinets. Full Size Washer-Dryer, Refrigerator, 2 car garage, Lovely, quiet neighborhood. Cool off and unwind at our resort-style community pool. Quick access to highways, & shopping. Frisco ISD



To view call Das @ 214-450-5697