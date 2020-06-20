All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019

3216 Gleneagles Court

3216 Gleneagles Court · No Longer Available
Location

3216 Gleneagles Court, Plano, TX 75093
Willow Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Outstanding contemporary-modern home on a cul-de-sac, part of the gated community of the Green of Gleneagles. Once entering the foyer, you will feel so welcome with the abundance of space & the amazing open layout, the vaulted ceilings & the gorgeous curved floating staircase to the second floor. The home features state of the art kitchen with custom cabinet inserts, stainless steel appliances, just adjacent stunning family room with home theater technology package & beautiful gas logs electric fireplace. A designer flooring throughout & A bonus saltwater fish tank in this amazing dining room. Luxury master suite features a large & cozy stylish bathroom with jetted tub & fireplace view. Private Pool & Spa, WOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216 Gleneagles Court have any available units?
3216 Gleneagles Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3216 Gleneagles Court have?
Some of 3216 Gleneagles Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3216 Gleneagles Court currently offering any rent specials?
3216 Gleneagles Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 Gleneagles Court pet-friendly?
No, 3216 Gleneagles Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3216 Gleneagles Court offer parking?
Yes, 3216 Gleneagles Court offers parking.
Does 3216 Gleneagles Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3216 Gleneagles Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 Gleneagles Court have a pool?
Yes, 3216 Gleneagles Court has a pool.
Does 3216 Gleneagles Court have accessible units?
No, 3216 Gleneagles Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 Gleneagles Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3216 Gleneagles Court has units with dishwashers.

