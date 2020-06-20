3216 Gleneagles Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Outstanding contemporary-modern home on a cul-de-sac, part of the gated community of the Green of Gleneagles. Once entering the foyer, you will feel so welcome with the abundance of space & the amazing open layout, the vaulted ceilings & the gorgeous curved floating staircase to the second floor. The home features state of the art kitchen with custom cabinet inserts, stainless steel appliances, just adjacent stunning family room with home theater technology package & beautiful gas logs electric fireplace. A designer flooring throughout & A bonus saltwater fish tank in this amazing dining room. Luxury master suite features a large & cozy stylish bathroom with jetted tub & fireplace view. Private Pool & Spa, WOW!