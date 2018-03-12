3212 Verbena Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Centrally located in the heart of West Plano, minutes away from Hwy75, GBushHwy, DART train station. Walking distance to shopping, entertainment, dining & employment area. Easy maintenance & Allergy free laminate wood flooring throughout the house except for 2 secondary BR. This home offers 3BR,2Bath,2Dining & 2CarGarage. Big Family Rm is Light & Bright. WBFP, C-Fans in all rooms. Washer & dryer connection. Applicants must have stable jobs & must makes 3x the amount of rent. Strictly NO smoking, No Criminal Record & No Eviction will be considered. No section 8. Pet restrictions apply. App Fee is $50 per 18 y.o & above.