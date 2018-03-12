All apartments in Plano
3212 Verbena Drive
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:31 AM

3212 Verbena Drive

3212 Verbena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3212 Verbena Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Centrally located in the heart of West Plano, minutes away from Hwy75, GBushHwy, DART train station. Walking distance to shopping, entertainment, dining & employment area. Easy maintenance & Allergy free laminate wood flooring throughout the house except for 2 secondary BR. This home offers 3BR,2Bath,2Dining & 2CarGarage. Big Family Rm is Light & Bright. WBFP, C-Fans in all rooms. Washer & dryer connection. Applicants must have stable jobs & must makes 3x the amount of rent. Strictly NO smoking, No Criminal Record & No Eviction will be considered. No section 8. Pet restrictions apply. App Fee is $50 per 18 y.o & above.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 Verbena Drive have any available units?
3212 Verbena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3212 Verbena Drive have?
Some of 3212 Verbena Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 Verbena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Verbena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 Verbena Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3212 Verbena Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3212 Verbena Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3212 Verbena Drive offers parking.
Does 3212 Verbena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 Verbena Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 Verbena Drive have a pool?
No, 3212 Verbena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3212 Verbena Drive have accessible units?
No, 3212 Verbena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 Verbena Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3212 Verbena Drive has units with dishwashers.

