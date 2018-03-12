3212 Verbena Drive

Amenities
Centrally located in the heart of West Plano, minutes away from Hwy75, GBushHwy, DART train station. Walking distance to shopping, entertainment, dining & employment area. Easy maintenance & Allergy free laminate wood flooring throughout the house except for 2 secondary BR. This home offers 3BR,2Bath,2Dining & 2CarGarage. Big Family Rm is Light & Bright. WBFP, C-Fans in all rooms. Washer & dryer connection. Applicants must have stable jobs & must makes 3x the amount of rent. Strictly NO smoking, No Criminal Record & No Eviction will be considered. No section 8. Pet restrictions apply. App Fee is $50 per 18 y.o & above.