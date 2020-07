Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bring your pickiest clients.....This is a beautiful lease home that is immaculate in North West Plano! Completely remodeled, all hard wood floors-no carpet! All custom high end paint finishes, granite kitchen counter tops and stainless appliances over looking the pool and patio area. Beautiful backyard with a swimming pool and covered patio. Small dog considered on a case by case basis. Hurry this will not last!