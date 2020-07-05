All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3209 Bloomfield.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3209 Bloomfield
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:13 PM

3209 Bloomfield

3209 Bloomfield Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3209 Bloomfield Court, Plano, TX 75093
Preston Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
EXQUISITE 3 bedroom TOWNHOME- Open floorplan with designer touches. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite, and upgraded cabinets. Plantation shutters throughout.

Master bedroom has custom closet system and hardwood floors. Upstairs has 2 bedroom, loft and second living area. Back patio Oasis with patterned concrete, gas grill line, pergola and SPA! FRIDGE, WASHER and DRYER included.

This won't last long! It's a BEAUTY. Super Clean and ready for move in! Small pet will be evaluated on a case by case basis. OFFERING 2 weeks FREE if can move in ASAP by May 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 Bloomfield have any available units?
3209 Bloomfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3209 Bloomfield have?
Some of 3209 Bloomfield's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 Bloomfield currently offering any rent specials?
3209 Bloomfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 Bloomfield pet-friendly?
Yes, 3209 Bloomfield is pet friendly.
Does 3209 Bloomfield offer parking?
Yes, 3209 Bloomfield offers parking.
Does 3209 Bloomfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3209 Bloomfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 Bloomfield have a pool?
No, 3209 Bloomfield does not have a pool.
Does 3209 Bloomfield have accessible units?
No, 3209 Bloomfield does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 Bloomfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3209 Bloomfield has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District