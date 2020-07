3205 Gleneagles Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

FOR LEASE ONLY *** FABULOUS 1-STORY IN GATED GREENS OF GLENEAGLES. GREAT LOCATION & BACKS TO GREENBELT. Large 2 CAR GARAGE. EXTENSIVE HARDWOOD FLOORING (CARPET IN MASTER BR & BR2). EXQUISITE ENTRY ADJACENT TO FORMAL DINING ROOM. REAR CENTER LIVING ROOM BOASTS FIREPLACE & LARGE TV CABINET & OPENS TO LARGE KITCHEN CENTER ISLAND, DBL SS OVENS, 5 BURNER VENTED GAS COOKING, 42inch KITCHENAID REFRIGERATOR. MASTER BR IS PRIVATE W HIS&HER VANITY AREAS & TWO-WIC+CEDAR CLOSET, CENTER SHOWER & JETTED TUB. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE PRIVATE BATHROOMS. BR3 MAKES GREAT HOME OFFICE. SMALL BACKYARD AREA HAS WROUGHT IRON FENCE. CONVENIENT TO EVERYTHING! PETS SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL. OWNER PAYS HOA FEE.