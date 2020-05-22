All apartments in Plano
Last updated January 22 2020

3201 Maumelle Drive

3201 Maumelle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3201 Maumelle Drive, Plano, TX 75023
The Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
This charming, bright, and happy home features a spacious and open floor plan with the master bedroom downstairs. Over-sized living area and master bedroom, spa-like master bath with walk-in closet, and two car attached garage. The kitchen is open to the living area and dining and includes a stainless refrigerator(not pictured). Upstairs boasts two bedrooms and a full bath and a large game room that could be a fourth bedroom. Large fenced backyard with deck and this corner lot home is located directly across the street from a greenbelt featuring a hike and bike path and park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Maumelle Drive have any available units?
3201 Maumelle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 Maumelle Drive have?
Some of 3201 Maumelle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Maumelle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Maumelle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Maumelle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3201 Maumelle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3201 Maumelle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3201 Maumelle Drive offers parking.
Does 3201 Maumelle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Maumelle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Maumelle Drive have a pool?
No, 3201 Maumelle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Maumelle Drive have accessible units?
No, 3201 Maumelle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Maumelle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 Maumelle Drive has units with dishwashers.

