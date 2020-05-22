3201 Maumelle Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub

This charming, bright, and happy home features a spacious and open floor plan with the master bedroom downstairs. Over-sized living area and master bedroom, spa-like master bath with walk-in closet, and two car attached garage. The kitchen is open to the living area and dining and includes a stainless refrigerator(not pictured). Upstairs boasts two bedrooms and a full bath and a large game room that could be a fourth bedroom. Large fenced backyard with deck and this corner lot home is located directly across the street from a greenbelt featuring a hike and bike path and park!