3200 Prestonwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

A tranquil golf course home in prestigious Hills at Prestonwood with exquisite courtyard entrance and a spacious pool with waterfalls. Master suite is situated at the golf course side of the house and offers nice view without giving up privacy. This entire home has been freshly renovated with contemporary finish including Low-E windows WeatherPro frames throughout w SS appliance.The master suite renovation includes quartz countertop, luxury vinyl floor and contemporary lighting, vanity mirrors and shower enclosure. Beautiful backyard includes a freshly painted pergola and a large deck facing the golf course. Arbor Hills Nature Preserve nearby.