All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3200 Prestonwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3200 Prestonwood Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 10:57 AM

3200 Prestonwood Drive

3200 Prestonwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3200 Prestonwood Drive, Plano, TX 75093
Prestonwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
A tranquil golf course home in prestigious Hills at Prestonwood with exquisite courtyard entrance and a spacious pool with waterfalls. Master suite is situated at the golf course side of the house and offers nice view without giving up privacy. This entire home has been freshly renovated with contemporary finish including Low-E windows WeatherPro frames throughout w SS appliance.The master suite renovation includes quartz countertop, luxury vinyl floor and contemporary lighting, vanity mirrors and shower enclosure. Beautiful backyard includes a freshly painted pergola and a large deck facing the golf course. Arbor Hills Nature Preserve nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 Prestonwood Drive have any available units?
3200 Prestonwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 Prestonwood Drive have?
Some of 3200 Prestonwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 Prestonwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Prestonwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Prestonwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3200 Prestonwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3200 Prestonwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3200 Prestonwood Drive offers parking.
Does 3200 Prestonwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 Prestonwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Prestonwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3200 Prestonwood Drive has a pool.
Does 3200 Prestonwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3200 Prestonwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Prestonwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3200 Prestonwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District