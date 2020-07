Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Wonderful 3 BDRM, 2 BA Updated One Story in sought after Courtyards At Russell Creek! Hardwood floors in DEN, DR, & hallway. Tile floors in Foyer, KT, & BK. Den has marble faced FP & blt-in for TV. 2014 updates include New roof, water heater, remodeled master shower, foundation repair, interior paint, & master BDRM & BA flooring! BOB Fence! Ceiling fans, skylite, skip trowel painting. Back patio & yard. Walk to Skaggs Elem & Rice Middle!!

There are no refrigerator as the pictures shows