3132 Kings Canyon Drive

Must see! Sought-after Skaggs,Rice,Jasper,Plano West schools and walking distance to Russell Creek Parks! Beautiful home with 2 bedrooms 2 baths, a Study (optional for 3rd bedroom), formal dining and breakfast area. Living room with backyard view. Meticulously maintained. HUGE MASTER SUITE with sitting area, separated shower, garden tub & walk-in closet. Study with French doors. HARDWOOD FLOOR,ceramic tile, no carpet. Enjoy LAKE, JOG & BIKE PATHS in Russell Creek Park! Minutes to 121, 75, Tollway, Stonebriar Mall, SHOPS at LEGACY and a lot more! Available Now!