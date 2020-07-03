All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3132 Kings Canyon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3132 Kings Canyon Drive
Last updated February 25 2020 at 8:43 AM

3132 Kings Canyon Drive

3132 Kings Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3132 Kings Canyon Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Must see! Sought-after Skaggs,Rice,Jasper,Plano West schools and walking distance to Russell Creek Parks! Beautiful home with 2 bedrooms 2 baths, a Study (optional for 3rd bedroom), formal dining and breakfast area. Living room with backyard view. Meticulously maintained. HUGE MASTER SUITE with sitting area, separated shower, garden tub & walk-in closet. Study with French doors. HARDWOOD FLOOR,ceramic tile, no carpet. Enjoy LAKE, JOG & BIKE PATHS in Russell Creek Park! Minutes to 121, 75, Tollway, Stonebriar Mall, SHOPS at LEGACY and a lot more! Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3132 Kings Canyon Drive have any available units?
3132 Kings Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3132 Kings Canyon Drive have?
Some of 3132 Kings Canyon Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3132 Kings Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3132 Kings Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3132 Kings Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3132 Kings Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3132 Kings Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 3132 Kings Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3132 Kings Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3132 Kings Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3132 Kings Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 3132 Kings Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3132 Kings Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 3132 Kings Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3132 Kings Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3132 Kings Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District