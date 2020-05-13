312 Tallgrass Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage

New beautiful tile floor. Fresh paint. Nice and cozy newer home. Granite tops and huge pantry in the kitchen. Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and an exhaust vent to outside. Breakfast bar, stainless steel refrigerator freezer, microwave, electric cook top and well-maintained cabinetry. Blinds on windows. Plenty of storage throughout the home. A large master bedroom features walk-in closet, double sink and large shower. Awesome backyard & spacious 2 car garage. Community features include a dog park, sport court, pool & walking trails. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.