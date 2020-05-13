All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 312 Tallgrass Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
312 Tallgrass Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

312 Tallgrass Lane

312 Tallgrass Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

312 Tallgrass Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
New beautiful tile floor. Fresh paint. Nice and cozy newer home. Granite tops and huge pantry in the kitchen. Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and an exhaust vent to outside. Breakfast bar, stainless steel refrigerator freezer, microwave, electric cook top and well-maintained cabinetry. Blinds on windows. Plenty of storage throughout the home. A large master bedroom features walk-in closet, double sink and large shower. Awesome backyard & spacious 2 car garage. Community features include a dog park, sport court, pool & walking trails. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Tallgrass Lane have any available units?
312 Tallgrass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 Tallgrass Lane have?
Some of 312 Tallgrass Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Tallgrass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
312 Tallgrass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Tallgrass Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Tallgrass Lane is pet friendly.
Does 312 Tallgrass Lane offer parking?
Yes, 312 Tallgrass Lane offers parking.
Does 312 Tallgrass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Tallgrass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Tallgrass Lane have a pool?
Yes, 312 Tallgrass Lane has a pool.
Does 312 Tallgrass Lane have accessible units?
No, 312 Tallgrass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Tallgrass Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 Tallgrass Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District