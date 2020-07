Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning fireplace

1.5 story well maintained Goodman home located in an excellent school neighborhood.Walk to schools, pool,park. Open&brighter.Study can be 4th BR. New roof and fence stain 2016, new gutter screen saves maintenance cost, new rain&freeze sensor saves water bill,AC system'15, water heater'12,plantation shutter throughout, huge gorgeous kitchen countertop,plenty of storage.Easy access to prime shopping and highway. Tenant and Tenant's agent to verify school & all measurements.