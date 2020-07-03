All apartments in Plano
3105 Spring Grove Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 10:23 AM

3105 Spring Grove Drive

3105 Spring Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3105 Spring Grove Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
***SPECIAL:Free Pool and yard maintenance on longer leases***.You will love this completely renovated Beautiful well-lit 4 Bedroom, 2.1 Bathroom, 2 car garage home with wooden floors, modern kitchen, gorgeous pool spa with pool heater. Walking distance from sought out Plano Schools Skagg, Rice, Jasper. Walking distance to Park, YMCA, fishing pond. Large & open kitchen remodeled with granite counter-top, exquisite backsplash, new appliances and gas cooktop, huge family room with 2 story windows, Master suite downstairs, 3 Bedrooms, Gameroom or media room upstairs. Additionally, New AC, water heater and fence was installed recently. Mature landscaping with BOB fence. Lots of storage with large utility room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 Spring Grove Drive have any available units?
3105 Spring Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3105 Spring Grove Drive have?
Some of 3105 Spring Grove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 Spring Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3105 Spring Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 Spring Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3105 Spring Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3105 Spring Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3105 Spring Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 3105 Spring Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3105 Spring Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 Spring Grove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3105 Spring Grove Drive has a pool.
Does 3105 Spring Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 3105 Spring Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 Spring Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3105 Spring Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.

