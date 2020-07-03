3105 Spring Grove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub media room

***SPECIAL:Free Pool and yard maintenance on longer leases***.You will love this completely renovated Beautiful well-lit 4 Bedroom, 2.1 Bathroom, 2 car garage home with wooden floors, modern kitchen, gorgeous pool spa with pool heater. Walking distance from sought out Plano Schools Skagg, Rice, Jasper. Walking distance to Park, YMCA, fishing pond. Large & open kitchen remodeled with granite counter-top, exquisite backsplash, new appliances and gas cooktop, huge family room with 2 story windows, Master suite downstairs, 3 Bedrooms, Gameroom or media room upstairs. Additionally, New AC, water heater and fence was installed recently. Mature landscaping with BOB fence. Lots of storage with large utility room!