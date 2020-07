Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 and half bath home located in highly desired Timber Brook Estates subdivision. Open floor plan, great for entertainment. Down stair with wood floor . Easy maintain. Nice curb appeal and matured landscaped in the backyard. Ready to move in.



Application was received, no more showings, thank you.