Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Beautiful home in secluded, quiet E Plano neighborhood with hardwood like floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, walking distance to schools & parks (4 within 1 mi), covered patio with fan looking out to large, private yard, close to grocery & shopping, easy access to 75 and G. Bush Tollway. Yard maintenance included. Strictly NO SMOKING. No Pets. Required: app fee $60 per adult, 1 mo deposit, 1st month rent.