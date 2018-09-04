All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 24 2019 at 6:35 PM

3064 Galveston Street

3064 Galveston St · No Longer Available
Location

3064 Galveston St, Plano, TX 75075
Caddo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful & Like New 3 Bed, 2.5 bath Luxury Townhome just a few blocks from George Bush Tollway, UT Dallas & Medical City Plano. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER SET INCLUDED!! This home features numerous desirable amenities with dark hardwood floors, tankless water heater, smart thermostats, video doorbell and more throughout! Gorgeous kitchen has built-in stainless steel appliances, gas range, lovely granite counters & backsplash, soft close WHITE cabinetry! Private master suite upstairs with double size shower, roomy master closet and tray ceiling! Corner lot provides for great backyard with front & side yard maintained by HOA. Nearby walking & biking paths with plenty of entertainment & shopping options!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3064 Galveston Street have any available units?
3064 Galveston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3064 Galveston Street have?
Some of 3064 Galveston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3064 Galveston Street currently offering any rent specials?
3064 Galveston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3064 Galveston Street pet-friendly?
No, 3064 Galveston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3064 Galveston Street offer parking?
Yes, 3064 Galveston Street offers parking.
Does 3064 Galveston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3064 Galveston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3064 Galveston Street have a pool?
No, 3064 Galveston Street does not have a pool.
Does 3064 Galveston Street have accessible units?
No, 3064 Galveston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3064 Galveston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3064 Galveston Street has units with dishwashers.

