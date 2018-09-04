3064 Galveston Street

Amenities

Beautiful & Like New 3 Bed, 2.5 bath Luxury Townhome just a few blocks from George Bush Tollway, UT Dallas & Medical City Plano. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER SET INCLUDED!! This home features numerous desirable amenities with dark hardwood floors, tankless water heater, smart thermostats, video doorbell and more throughout! Gorgeous kitchen has built-in stainless steel appliances, gas range, lovely granite counters & backsplash, soft close WHITE cabinetry! Private master suite upstairs with double size shower, roomy master closet and tray ceiling! Corner lot provides for great backyard with front & side yard maintained by HOA. Nearby walking & biking paths with plenty of entertainment & shopping options!