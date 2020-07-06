All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3053 Galveston Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3053 Galveston Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3053 Galveston Street

3053 Galveston St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3053 Galveston St, Plano, TX 75075
Caddo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Brand new luxury townhouse located in the heart of south Plano. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open floor plan, beautiful wood flooring throughout, exquisite interior finishes and backyard space. Located just a block north of the George Bush Tollway, easy access to the entire DFW Metroplex as well as dining, shopping and entertainment options in Plano. Nearby to the community are beautifully maintained walking and biking paths, dog parks a country club and the University of Texas at Dallas. MOVE IN READY - REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, DRYER AND BLINDS WILL BE INSTALLED. YARD WILL BE MAINTAINED BY HOA AND OWNER WILL PAY HOA FEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3053 Galveston Street have any available units?
3053 Galveston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3053 Galveston Street have?
Some of 3053 Galveston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3053 Galveston Street currently offering any rent specials?
3053 Galveston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3053 Galveston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3053 Galveston Street is pet friendly.
Does 3053 Galveston Street offer parking?
Yes, 3053 Galveston Street offers parking.
Does 3053 Galveston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3053 Galveston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3053 Galveston Street have a pool?
No, 3053 Galveston Street does not have a pool.
Does 3053 Galveston Street have accessible units?
No, 3053 Galveston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3053 Galveston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3053 Galveston Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District