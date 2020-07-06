3053 Galveston Street

Amenities

Brand new luxury townhouse located in the heart of south Plano. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open floor plan, beautiful wood flooring throughout, exquisite interior finishes and backyard space. Located just a block north of the George Bush Tollway, easy access to the entire DFW Metroplex as well as dining, shopping and entertainment options in Plano. Nearby to the community are beautifully maintained walking and biking paths, dog parks a country club and the University of Texas at Dallas. MOVE IN READY - REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, DRYER AND BLINDS WILL BE INSTALLED. YARD WILL BE MAINTAINED BY HOA AND OWNER WILL PAY HOA FEE.