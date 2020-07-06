All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:47 AM

3041 Brookshire Drive

Location

3041 Brookshire Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tastefully renovated 3 bedrooms and 2.1 baths house with 2 story entry and open floor plan. Kitchen with brand new stainless appliances including gas range and oven combo, microwave oven, dishwasher and sink. Granite counter top and chrome faucet complete the look. Oversized family room with wood-burning fireplace. Large master with his and hers walk in closets. New fence and garage door also adds to the overall comfort of the house. Conveniently located in central Plano with easy access to George Bush, Dallas Tollway and 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3041 Brookshire Drive have any available units?
3041 Brookshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3041 Brookshire Drive have?
Some of 3041 Brookshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3041 Brookshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3041 Brookshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3041 Brookshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3041 Brookshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3041 Brookshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3041 Brookshire Drive offers parking.
Does 3041 Brookshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3041 Brookshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3041 Brookshire Drive have a pool?
No, 3041 Brookshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3041 Brookshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 3041 Brookshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3041 Brookshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3041 Brookshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

