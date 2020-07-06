3041 Brookshire Drive

Amenities

Tastefully renovated 3 bedrooms and 2.1 baths house with 2 story entry and open floor plan. Kitchen with brand new stainless appliances including gas range and oven combo, microwave oven, dishwasher and sink. Granite counter top and chrome faucet complete the look. Oversized family room with wood-burning fireplace. Large master with his and hers walk in closets. New fence and garage door also adds to the overall comfort of the house. Conveniently located in central Plano with easy access to George Bush, Dallas Tollway and 75.