Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3036 Bonsai Drive

Location

3036 Bonsai Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Super cute one story, updated townhome with engineered wood floors! White cabinets in kitchen with stainless steel undermount sink, built-in stainless steel microwave, slab granite and bar seating. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet, granite counters in bathrooms, two undermount sinks, framed mirrors, garden tub, separate seamless glass shower. 2nd bedroom also has granite countertops. Amazing location where you can walk across the street to Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, minutes to 121, Tollway, Shops of Legacy, Legacy West, Toyota, 190, Shops at Willow Bend and more! Community pool and private backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3036 Bonsai Drive have any available units?
3036 Bonsai Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3036 Bonsai Drive have?
Some of 3036 Bonsai Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3036 Bonsai Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3036 Bonsai Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3036 Bonsai Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3036 Bonsai Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3036 Bonsai Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3036 Bonsai Drive offers parking.
Does 3036 Bonsai Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3036 Bonsai Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3036 Bonsai Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3036 Bonsai Drive has a pool.
Does 3036 Bonsai Drive have accessible units?
No, 3036 Bonsai Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3036 Bonsai Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3036 Bonsai Drive has units with dishwashers.

