3036 Bonsai Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Super cute one story, updated townhome with engineered wood floors! White cabinets in kitchen with stainless steel undermount sink, built-in stainless steel microwave, slab granite and bar seating. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet, granite counters in bathrooms, two undermount sinks, framed mirrors, garden tub, separate seamless glass shower. 2nd bedroom also has granite countertops. Amazing location where you can walk across the street to Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, minutes to 121, Tollway, Shops of Legacy, Legacy West, Toyota, 190, Shops at Willow Bend and more! Community pool and private backyard!