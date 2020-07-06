3024 Galveston Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed new construction garage dog park

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage new construction

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhouse Located in Plano, Texas! - New Construction! Gorgeous Megatel Townhouse located in the heart of desirable South Plano. Property features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with front-entry two-car garage. Beautiful wood flooring throughout, exquisite finishes and backyard space. Easy access to the entire DFW Metroplex as well as dining, shopping and entertainment. Nearby to the community are beautifully maintained walking and biking paths, dog parks, a country club and the University of Texas at Dallas.



Public Driving Directions: SH190- Exit Independence Pkwy. Go North on Independence to W. Plano Pkwy. Community is on NW corner of Independence & W. Plano Pkwy. US 75- Take Plano Pkwy Exit. Go West on Plano Pkwy to Independence.



(RLNE5578745)