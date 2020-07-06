All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

3024 Galveston Street

3024 Galveston St · No Longer Available
Location

3024 Galveston St, Plano, TX 75075
Caddo Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
new construction
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
new construction
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhouse Located in Plano, Texas! - New Construction! Gorgeous Megatel Townhouse located in the heart of desirable South Plano. Property features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with front-entry two-car garage. Beautiful wood flooring throughout, exquisite finishes and backyard space. Easy access to the entire DFW Metroplex as well as dining, shopping and entertainment. Nearby to the community are beautifully maintained walking and biking paths, dog parks, a country club and the University of Texas at Dallas.

Public Driving Directions: SH190- Exit Independence Pkwy. Go North on Independence to W. Plano Pkwy. Community is on NW corner of Independence & W. Plano Pkwy. US 75- Take Plano Pkwy Exit. Go West on Plano Pkwy to Independence.

(RLNE5578745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 Galveston Street have any available units?
3024 Galveston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 Galveston Street have?
Some of 3024 Galveston Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 Galveston Street currently offering any rent specials?
3024 Galveston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 Galveston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3024 Galveston Street is pet friendly.
Does 3024 Galveston Street offer parking?
Yes, 3024 Galveston Street offers parking.
Does 3024 Galveston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3024 Galveston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 Galveston Street have a pool?
No, 3024 Galveston Street does not have a pool.
Does 3024 Galveston Street have accessible units?
No, 3024 Galveston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 Galveston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3024 Galveston Street does not have units with dishwashers.

